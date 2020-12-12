In Bud Nason's Tuesday opinion column he demands that allegations of presidential election anomalies and fraud must be investigated in a court of law. We should remember that the burden of proof of alleged wrong-doing is on the accuser; and we should note the many such suits brought by the President's campaign team and his personal lawyers that have been dismissed by both Republican and Democratic judges as lacking substantive evidence and frivolous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.