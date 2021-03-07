Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Our daughter was the woman who was safely evacuated from the second-floor balcony during the fire March 1. We are especially beholding to the three men who were passing by, and physically climbed up and brought her down to safety. We are also grateful for the firemen, policemen, and neighbors who assisted throughout the day. We want to also recognize and express our appreciation to the community for their wonderful caring and generous support: The Inn of 1863 for providing temporary housing, the Red Cross, local neighbors, organizations and businesses for clothes, financial and moral support.
