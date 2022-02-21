Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I recently discovered I have a problem and I believe many of your readers have it too.
I have been paying my home mortgage a few days early each month. I am paying on a 28 day schedule instead of monthly. My mortgage company is more than willing to take my payment when it arrives and post it to my account. They do not, however, give me credit for paying it early by not charging me the daily interest on the loan from date of receipt to actual due date. That means I don’t get credit for not owing the interest on the loan for those days; the funds should go to reducing the principal, and the new principal amount determines next month’s daily interest rate from receipt of the last payment. I have a new loan which is relatively high and for a six month period, they have overcharged me over $400. This is a 30 year loan so imagine how much I (or you) could be overcharged for the loan.
The way it should work (the way a responsible company does it) is they take your money when it arrives, charge you the interest based on the principal you owe and the number of days to the current payment date received. If this is 30 days, you get charged 30 days of interest, if 20 days, you get charged 20 days, if 50 days, you get charged for 50 days of interest and probably a penalty for late payment. Whatever is left after paying the interest due (the “vig”) goes toward reducing the principal. Check your car loan; I am sure it is done this way.
Back in the days before computers, the way my loan is being handled would be reasonable, but today it just overcharges me. The flip side would be if I paid 14 days late each month, not long enough to get penalized, I would have the funds for the additional 14 days and that interest would be charged at the lower rate for the next payment. The loan companies borrow money and pay interest based on the daily balance due, why can’t I get the same from them.
Al Potter
Gettysburg
