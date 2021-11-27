Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Dear Editor, Judie Butterfield brought up an interesting subject in the Nov.22 issue about the need to recycle and reuse. Sad to say, glass cannot be recycled anymore around here. Also, I don’t think people are really convinced how important it is to recycle cardboard, as more and more things are received by mail order. Plastic is huge too, and styrofoam, but to my knowledge only the Rescue Mission recycles plastic. I remember in the past, around the 70s maybe, a big push against “deceptive packaging.” However, that seems to have gone by the wayside as well, as I see in the stores that even tiny bottles and tubes come in boxes twice or triple their size.
