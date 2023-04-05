Disagrees with ordinance
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was in attendance at the Event Venue hearing held by the Gettysburg Borough. Based on comments made at that meeting, both for and against the proposed zoning ordinance change, it became abundantly clear, that a single property was at the heart of this controversial proposal. It was not surprising then that this single property was pictured in the Gettysburg Times coverage of the hearing. That’s where the focus was. Yet, what is on the table is a zoning change allowing Event Venues in 4 zoning districts “by right”, and in an additional 2 districts by “special exception.” This would mean a zoning ordinance change, not simply for that single property, but for a large swath of Gettysburg Borough.
The standards set forth for an Events Venue allow any building/ home, in any of the included districts, to be converted into a party house, with no hours of operation, no limitation on days of the week, no minimum lot size, no parking lot requirement, no maximum number of people at the party... no limitations!
If the party is going to be outside, then hours of operation are imposed, attendance outside is limited at 100 people, and a minimum lot size is required.
In the Elm Street District, no maximum limit for building floor size is required, in fact the existing limit is removed. There are also no licensing requirements, no safeguards for any of the neighbors who ar impacted by the party venue.
While there were roughly an equal number of people who spoke for and against this proposed ordinance change, those speaking against allowing Event Venues to operate largely without restrictions, throughout a large part Gettysburg Borough, presented facts and substantive concerns about its negative personal and community- wide impact.
Those speaking in favor of the proposed ordinance change, spoke about how much they liked the owners of 68 West High Street, and said virtually nothing about the negative impact on the residential communities, the living communities, in which these Event Venues would exist. I am sure that the current owners are good people , but zoning changes are not for one family, or for one property, and properties can be sold and change hands.
Given that, I urge the Council to take a little more time and create an ordinance that permits such use with special exceptions, and respects the health and coherence of all our community.
Christine Goodacre,
Gettysburg
