Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The presence of Confederate flags in the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade mocks the memory of those Union soldiers who gave the last full measure of devotion for our country. I ask the County Commissioners and Borough Council to draft legislation that would forbid the display of the "stars and bars" in parades and at local businesses other than for historical education purposes. It's time that we remember the reason this battle was fought and honor the original intent of those who sought to preserve the battlefield for future generations.
