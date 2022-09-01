I can’t count
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It is beyond my comprehension or understanding, how there can be 35%+/- folks in the U.S. that actually support and believe the Biden administration is doing a good job. Especially so with the far-left, progressives and those who identify as part of the Democratic Socialist Party (DSP), such as Rep. AOC and her squad sisters, and Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
Since day one of this administration, every measure of our nation’s energy independence from foreign sources of oil have been undermined, and other natural sources like coal, natural gas and even nuclear energy have been taken down or stopped entirely. However, at the same time, the administration is working on obtaining more oil from others like Saudi Arabia.
In the recent months, the Democrats (only) in Congress, passed the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), that is anything but what it is called. This billed signed into law by President Biden, has buried within its pages over half of its cost what was originally called the Green New Deal, promoted by the far-left Congress members like Rep AOC. Billions are designated to be spent to counter the affects of the hoax that is climate change, and pursuing alternative sources of energy like wind and solar, to generate our electric and power our vehicles. We were also re-entered into the Paris Climate Accord; but countries like India and China are not being required to comply in any way. It should be noted that these alternative sources of energy are no where near ready to replace our electric generation from oil, coal, natural gas, and nuclear. Then on top of this budget busting, and debt increasing legislation; President Biden takes the totally unconstitutional step of initiating education debt forgiveness of $10,000; which will have to be paid for by we tax payers. This action is unconstitutional, because only Congress can authorize the expenditure of tax payer funds.
Another point of irritation about the Biden administration is the continuous blatant lying on the part of the President, his vice-president and press secretary, and from multiple members of the cabinet. From the misinformation and lies about our nation’s energy, how legislation will reduce our nation’s debt, to the openly false statements about our southern border with Mexico; and the threat that situation is to our national security, and the deadly threat from human trafficking and the fentanyl drug smuggling.
Kevin Turnbaugh,
New Oxford
