Editor, Gettysburg Times,
There have been a number of letters to the editor recently opposing parents' efforts to shape the content of what their children are taught in public schools, and to limit, according to the age of the child, what literature may be available in school courses and school libraries. The opponents call these efforts by the ugly name of "censorship", as if parents' involvement in their children's education is a threat to democracy, equivalent to book-banning or book burning. This is an overreaction- limiting content during school hours has no effect on the content available at home or later in life as they become adults.
No one is actually advocating banning, unless perhaps progressives are doing so. Three examples:
1. "More Guns, Less Crime", by Professor John Lott. Professor Lott conducts a detailed analysis of crime statistics in a cluster of midwestern states, finding that those states legalizing "concealed carry" see a drop in violent crime, while neighboring states see an increase. Apparently, criminals move their activities to a location where they have a better chance of success. This book has been banned by many public universities because it goes against a preferred anti-gun narrative.
2. "Irreversible Damage", by Abigail Schrier. Schrier examines a current trend to encourage gender fluidity among young children in public schools, sometimes including irreversible treatments such as chemical and surgical gender reassignment. Surprisingly, there has been no FDA regulation in this area, no clinical trials, and no advance warning of possible undesirable side effects. These are relatively new and irreversible procedures, and already some patients, upon maturing, are seeking help to reverse the treatment, which may not be possible. Shrier's book was in fact banned by Amazon.
3. “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words”, is a popular documentary film about the life of Justice Clarence Thomas. This video tells the story of Justice Thomas's fight to overcome segregation and Jim Crow in the south, and to earn his way to a seat on the Supreme Court. Amazon took this video down during Black History Month, without explanation.
This is a free country; you have a right not to read any book. But our public servants could be more transparent. I suggest that schools and libraries announce whenever they feel it necessary to ban a book because of its content, disclose their reasons, and invite public input.
Frederick Salek,
Ortanna
