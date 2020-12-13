On our living room wall at home, we keep a framed black and white photograph hanging. It’s a treasured family heirloom, a gift to my father from Paul Vathas, a United Press International photographer active in south central Pennsylvania in the 50s and 60s. The photograph shows Dwight Eisenhower and Jack Kennedy during the transition between administrations. By the trees in the background you know it’s a winter day, but the sun is shining and both men are smiling. Ike has one hand on a hip, a favorite pose. Kennedy has his right hand jammed into a suit jacket pocket. Clearly, they are in the middle of a good conversation and clearly both men are having a good time.
