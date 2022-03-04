Good writing about great people
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It has been very refreshing to read “good writing” about “great” people in three papers of the week of February 14-19. From Dave Waybright by Alex Hayes, Loretta Plitt by Michael Cooper-White, and Marlin Shorb by DK Thomas.
I’m a firm believer of giving honor to whom honor is due. These three individuals believe and believed in good work ethic and their lives display joy and fulfillment, no matter what situation they may find themselves in.
Thank you for a refreshing read. Of the three, I did get to work with Marlin Shorb back in the day as a paper route deliverer of the Gettysburg Times.
He was an amazing man as he exemplified hard work, loyalty, kindness, and humility to all he came in contact with.
Sharon Patterson
Gettysburg
