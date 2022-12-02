Wasted tax dollars
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’m convinced that a majority of the members of the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) School Board are almost clueless on the contractual process, and they love to spend your tax dollars. The GASD staff is far from transparent. I’m referring to the $34 million renovation of two small elementary schools (James Getty and Lincoln). When I first heard of the enormous cost for the renovations, I started to investigate.
I found out:
1. There is no statement of work outlining what is required for the renovations. The GASD facility manager has provided an estimated cost for each school. Some type of supporting document must have been created but no one can or will provide this document.
2. There is questionable work that is proposed to be performed. The roof on each building is either under or at 20 years old. Board member Tim Siegman tells everyone that the type of roof on these buildings need to be replaced every 20 years. However, The Roofers Guild indicates average life of these roofs is 30 years. Then the HVAC system at James Getty was upgraded in 2014 (Michele Smyers indicated at Sept. 19 meeting), so why are we replacing a HVAC system that is eight years old? Walls are being ripped out to remove ethernet cables. Why rip out the walls? Just leave the cable in. Ceilings are being ripped out for what purpose? They keep telling us that the duct work is fine, and they talk about installing smart lights that no one wants.
3. No request for procurement has been performed. They are using an off the shelf contract, very similar to the GSA schedule. There would be no competition to get the best price. At one meeting the facility manager said that you cannot modify the contract to eliminate work that you do not want or need, it’s all or nothing. Then another meeting he said that the contract can be modified. Which is it?
After the Nov. 21 board meeting, Kenny Hassinger, GASD chairperson, started to unravel and told one of the public attendees that he was getting his information from a source that is providing incorrect information. I hate to tell you Kenny, the information that we are getting is the incomplete information from your meetings and from the GASD staff. I’m convinced that our tax dollars are being wasted by GASD Board of Supervisors and Superintendent Perrin’s poor management and oversight.
Martha O’Bryant,
Orrtanna
