Party divided
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Republican party appears divided on how to respond to Putin’s aggression and invasion of Ukraine.
One segment (more traditional Republicans) support the actions of the Administration and NATO in opposing Putin.
Another, the more reactionary wing and some of the Fox commentators and others support Putin whom Trump considers smart.
A third, claims Biden is weak and if Trump was still in charge Putin would not have acted, despite Trump’s continued support of Putin over against the assessment of our own government.
In the meantime, in its first year, the Biden administration, rebuilt the NATO defense alliance that Trump had weakened in four years, including wanting to removing forces out of Europe.
Biden’s partnership with other NATO nations has and continues to supply resources to Ukraine in resistance to Putin’s invasion.
A unified NATO has dispatched additional military forces to NATO nations that border Russia and Ukraine insuring the defensive line against Putin’s desire to rebuild the old Soviet Union.
One result has been the condemnation of Putin’s action by much of the world — condemnation that is ongoing and increasing.
Another is the application of sanctions against Putin, his closest supporters and Russia that have both immediate impact and for the future.
A third is the resistance already expressed within Russia for Putin’s actions.
As the United States and NATO seek peace through a strong defense system coupled with diplomacy for itself and others, Putin’s appeal weakens.
And the Republican party remains divided, at least in part because of Donald Trump, Putin’s “fellow traveler”.
Stephen D. Harris
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.