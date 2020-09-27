Editor, Gettysburg Times,
High level members of our military and other federal employees have learned a valuable lesson over the past three years. If you are a witness to criminal activity by your civilian boss keep your mouth shut if your expect to advance in your career. (Col. Vindman and many others). If you overheard remarks describing buried servicemen who died protecting our country as "sucker and losers" you better remain anonymous. The late Senator McCain, a true hero of our nation, was openly described as a "loser" because his plane was shot down many years ago in Vietnam. This was someone who suffered years of imprisonment, torture and permanent injuries in service to his country. Those who condone these things are not loyal to our country. Instead they put loyalty to a cult leader ahead of loyalty to God and country. Cult followers worship the cult leader ahead of God and country. I can think of no better description of these cult followers than the same one the cult leaders used to describe the fallen heroes in that French military cemetery.
