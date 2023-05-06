Vote for education reform
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Vote for education reform
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I believe as a former educator that we need people in charge of our school districts who care about our students and know that the primary mission of a school is to educate alongside the parents. I also believe that America’s students are in crisis. With the isolation caused by technology and Covid and the social forces pulling and pushing them in all directions, we have seen a marked increase in teen suicide and educational deficiencies. With this in mind, I would like to recommend for the four-year term on the Upper Adams School Board the following: Marya Djalal, Tricia Plank, Neil Weigle, Loren Lustig, and incumbent Cindy Janczyk.
These candidates come from a variety of backgrounds and have immense experience from which to draw. I personally know all these candidates and know that they believe in doing what is right in education and for our children.
Laura Young,
Biglerville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.