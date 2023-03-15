Learning the truth
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Indoctrination is a loaded word. But truth never indoctrinates. Only denial of truth can indoctrinate. Recently, vaguely written laws in many states are being used to harass and intimidate teachers.
Teachers report that they are now being threatened and punished for doing the following in their classrooms: stating slavery is wrong, stating white privilege exists, quoting from the journal of Christopher Columbus where he states that Indians can be easily enslaved and their property stolen, and stating that homophobia exists. Also, taboo is suggesting students should love, respect, and accept their classmates who are in a sexual minority. A teacher can face prison in some states if found that he/she permitted a student to read a book that makes that student feel uncomfortable and which results in a parent’s complaint.
Historically accurate information is now being banned in many classrooms, and some teachers have already been terminated or forced to resign due to state mandates that censor true information that fails to conform to the dominant ideology in that state. These mandates prevent students from thinking for themselves and prohibit their discovery of truth about the world, our history, and about themselves. This used to be called Stalinism, but it is plainly and simply fascism.
Telling the truth should never be criminalized or punished. As a Christian, I believe that truth sets us free. Telling the truth about history or any event is a central tenet of a free society. Telling the truth should never be subjected to threats by those with political power or great wealth. If we accept censorship in order to feel more comfortable about the world, then it is time to question that feeling of discomfort. We will never grow intellectually or personally if we demand comfort above all else. I hope these words will encourage our current and future teachers. God bless you all!
Deb Wolf (retired teacher),
Gettysburg
