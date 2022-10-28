Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We are so thankful to the Adams County Community Foundation for making the Giving Spree possible in our community. The dedicated staff, led by Ralph Serpe, has put Adams County on the map for having the most successful day of giving in the country. This could not be achieved without the generosity of the giving spree sponsors and the support of such a caring and compassionate community.
SCCAP is in good company with over 90 dedicated nonprofits participating in this year’s giving spree.
SCCAP has been blessed to receive both “today” and “forever” gifts in the past. Those gifts are put to work every day and ensure that we will be here for whatever our community faces next. Our daily work sees increases in need every day for food, housing, and support. We couldn’t do what we do without you – the committed donors and volunteers. You are truly making all the difference.
We thank you for helping us to achieve so much and are grateful for your consideration to support SCCAP’s mission once again on Nov. 3.
With abundant appreciation,
SCCAP Adams and Franklin Counties resource development director
