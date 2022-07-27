Response to statements
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In a recent letter to the editor, a reader made some very misleading statements regarding the American College of Pediatricians. It was stated that the ACP advocates for conversion therapy. In response to this deceptive statement, the ACP states: “ ACPeds by no means supports and is opposed to any coercive, shaming and physically harmful practices such as electroshock therapy. These are not forms of ethical psychotherapy. We support therapy for children and adolescents with unwanted non-heterosexual attractions given the fluctuation of change in these attractions during adolescence and given the positive outcomes of therapy reported in scientific literature. LGBTQ+ activists are committed to the belief that homosexual attractions are normal and immutable. This worldview threatens scientific evidence that change toward heterosexual attraction is possible for some people. Under therapy bans, therapists are required to engage solely in speech that affirms the child as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. Therapists are banned from providing heterosexual-affirming psychotherapy even when the child her or himself asks for help to identify as heterosexual.
Reference was also made to the “unscientific beliefs” of the ACP regarding, for example when life begins. The ACP is a “ scientific medical association of more than 600 physicians and other healthcare professionals that advocates for policies that promote the optimal health and well-being of children from conception through young adulthood.” The ACP is not a religious or political organization. Before policy statements are issued by them, all 600+ members have an opportunity to provide input and only policies that have the support of 75% or more of its members are passed and published. At The American Academy of Pediatrics, on the other hand, a small committee of 30 to 35 pediatricians produces and publishes policy without any input from its 60,000+ members while giving the impression that it speaks for all 60,000+ members while in fact, many may not support the policy. Rather than “unscientific beliefs” all policies published by the ACP are based on the most current medical science including its policy on when life begins. Researching the source of information as the reader suggested is vital if done in an unbiased manner. Truly following scientific information is just as critical. It seems that some prefer to attack and besmirch the character of organizations that take a position with which they do not agree rather than actually investigating the relevant scientific facts.
Don Wilkinson,
East Berlin
