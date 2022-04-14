Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It’s ironic that Peter Roff’s misguided editorial whining about high gas prices on Saturday caused me to remember the 1970s Fram oil filter commercial where an auto mechanic tells a customer, “You can pay me now, or you can pay me later.” That spot clearly illustrates the choices we face regarding the nation’s energy resources and costs.
Roff believes the answer to all our energy problems is “…increase oil and gas production in the U.S. now. We have the resources—we need the (Biden) administration to get out of the way of developing them.”
Before believing anything in print or on the Internet, consider the source and follow the money.
The former political director of Newt Gingerich’s now defunct GOPAC, Roff has spent years
slumming around “mainstream media outlets” trying to appear journalistically neutral…and failing. The news media bias rating website AllSides gives Roff a generous “leans right” rating (more like “careens right”). What is “mainstream media” anyway? It’s certainly not exclusively liberal. CBS News just added Trump’s failed OMB director Mick Mulvaney as a “contributor” in a mad scramble to appear less “woke.”
Roff’s political affiliations are not the main problems here. His lack of expertise in the fields of energy and the environment, his desire to spew radical-right talking points and his shortsighted concentration on today’s high energy costs are most concerning.
Roff is correct. For at least a decade, American progressives have been pushing a “Green
Agenda.” That’s because progressives think oil and gas companies should fully pay to clean-up after themselves. They don’t want anyone breathing the toxins spewed by refineries and coalfired power plants and they certainly don’t want to saddle anyone’s grandchildren with the cost of our environmental recklessness today.
We all realize the importance of “Pay me now or pay me later.” Some of us just choose to ignore it. Roff is right. Energy prices are too high. The cost of changing to alternative energy will be expensive. It will also take much time and effort. That just emphasizes the importance of
starting now.
Change will come when we all start asking questions and when we all notice more frequent and savage weather changes. Things can change when we think “I’ll bet this won’t get better with age” and “What are the future costs of ignoring what’s right in front of my eyes?”
Duane Kanagy
Cumberland Township
