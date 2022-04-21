Another solar hearing
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Mt. Joy Supervisors conducted a hearing on the Agriculture Conservation zoned district NextEra Land Use Plan last Thursday, April 14. Upon entering anyone who wanted to comment on the “plan” signed up. The time limit was to be 5 minutes per speaker but it was announced at the beginning of the hearing that due to the many sign-ups the time limit went down to 3 minutes. NextEra lawyers were on first and answered questions presented by the audience. And then---somewhere in the line-up of speakers, Walter Tilley, a lawyer, for three stakeholders who stand to profit---Woods Updyke and Hilbert, spoke, more, like demanded, that the two newly elected supervisors recuse themselves from voting on the Solar Ag Plan. I turned to my neighbor in the meeting and said the words, “he is threatening the Supervisors”. Mr. Tilley, who is not a local lawyer, proceeded to denounce our our new solar ordinance and had packets in his hand for each supervisor and our engineer, zoning officer, and township solicitor. What was in those packets? More threats, a lawsuit if they don’t get their way? I have attended every hearing, township meeting, concerning this industrial solar installation for over 2 years. We have lived in Mt. Joy township for 51 years and have many concerns about the NextEra plan that seems to keep changing. I testified at the formal hearing in 2020, with concerns about storm water management issues affecting our ability to farm. I showed that our Civil War era house is located just 38 feet from the property line adjoining one of these projected solar areas. Other neighbors have concerns about the environment, their businesses, and their property values. Most of these hearings were stressful due to Covid and being conducted online. The original NextEra Solar Plan shows 118 surrounding properties that are affected by the plan. There are 18 stakeholders who are hoping to profit from leasing the land and several of the larger landowners do not reside in the township. And now, added to the mix is another lawyer, threatening the legislative process and the collaborative effort of township citizens and elected officials to determine the quality of life in Mt. Joy Township.
Barbara Steele,
Littlestown
