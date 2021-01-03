Editor, Gettysburg Times,
2020 was a year that we’ll long remember as one of the most disastrous we’ve ever experienced given that nearly 350,000 of our fellow citizens have perished from the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, America is leading in the world in terms of infections and deaths due to a second pandemic from which we’re also suffering. What other pandemic you ask? Well it’s time to address that second serious illness which has been gripping our nation over a number of years but has gotten particularly dangerous over the last four; I call it a dumb-arrogance disease. However, psychologists have a more technical term: The Dunning-Kruger Effect (D-KE). It’s best described as people with “illusory superiority,” or in layman’s terms, people too dumb to know they’re dumb. I would guess probably the best current example of someone with a severe case of it is Donald J Trump. No doubt we all suffer a bit from D-KE, but a majority of humans have a mental trigger that makes them confer with experts on the google machine before they open their mouths and make fools of themselves. But during these last four years we’ve watched in horror as D-KEer’s came out of the woodwork to throw their allegiance to Trump, which I guess one could easily describe it as a “birds-of-a feather effect.” However, when the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, America lost its standing in the world because we were also hit with the D-KE pandemic, led by a president who even went so far as to mindlessly recommended ingesting bleach and light into our bodies to cure the disease, to the horror of medical experts. And because the D-KEer’s, following their brilliant president, thought they too were smarter than the experts, proclaimed the pandemic to be a hoax and defied experts to the detriment of the rest of us who are now burying our loved ones at around 3,000 funerals daily. My hope, now that we will have a new president on January 20th, one who knows his limitations and is not too stupidly proud to seek expert opinions, that the D-KEer’s will change their minds and take this dire situation seriously and get vaccinated. Or, if not, I hope they will please go back into the woodwork and stay there until this pandemic has abated. One pandemic at a time please!
