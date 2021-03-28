For those of us who drive Route 34 north of Gettysburg I would like to thank Dr. Peter Samuels and staff for the chuckle. For the past couple of months their electronic sign has included a hahaha-larious dental dad joke, changing weekly. Where do you find them? Keep them coming.
