Eizabeth Farnham's letter appearing in your May 3 issue is a model of misinformation, misdirection, and hatred. We know from the letters of Confederate soldiers, and the recruiting posters that attracted them, that they signed up to protect "home and hearth" from the Federal invasion. A tiny proportion of them ever owned slaves, and most had little if any interest in the institution. In an effort to "bind up the nation's wounds", in his second inaugural, President Lincoln called for "malice toward none, and charity for all."
