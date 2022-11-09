Concerned about crime
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We live today in a country and a world that are saturated with ever-increasing crime. Concurrently, our country has recently seen a dramatic increase in the sale of many types of firearms and ammunition. When these two variables are intertwined with attitudes of hatred and bigotry, a multitude of violent episodes are inevitable. And when some of our respected leaders not only fan the flames of racial hatred but also advocate weaponizing it, a preponderance of violent crime and death should not surprise us. Among developed nations, only in America does this high volume of weaponry coexist with so many attitudes of hatred and resentment of others who might be different. In this climate, the multitude of firearms has become our current day weapon of mass destruction.
Like many young children, we ask the question, “WHY?” Why does America have more firearms than people? Currently we possess 120 guns for every 100 people, including children. Why do some states allow people to buy a gun who can’t board a plane, rent a car or order a beer? Why do some states allow teenage sociopaths to routinely buy weapons of war to assassinate innocent children, teachers, worshipers, shoppers or random citizens?
Our local and national legislators pass laws that allow the purchase, carry and use of these guns in many areas of our country. Sadly, we have evolved into a representative democracy that is “the best government money can buy.” Many of our legislators today march step by step with the gun lobby, putting their vote and their mouth where their gun lobby-funded money is. Some legislators operate this way so consistently that they appear to us to be complicit in the many acts of crime, violence and death that occur. Please look at the voting records of your legislators. Also, remember that guns were the cause of death in 11 suicides and three homicides in Adams County during 2021. Think about this before considering firearms for Christmas gifts or raffle items. Blessed are the peacemakers.
Jim Wright, Jan Powers, David Young, Marcella Amspaugh, Loretta Dostal, Joyce Wentz, Susan Thompson, Kerr Thompson, Gail Hull and Judy Young for Gettysburg for Gun Sense,
Gettysburg
