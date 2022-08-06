Wonders why
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 2:36 am
It’s often been said that if you repeat a falsehood often enough that it will eventually be believed. Susan Naugle chose to do this on at least one of her comments in her letter to the editor on Thursday. Buried in the middle of her list dubbed “Legislative trickery” was this one: “Another addition will require every voter to present a valid ID when voting — a measure known to discourage participation in elections.”
Now, we have all heard this, but let’s look at some other times when PHOTO ID is required in day-to-day life: to purchase alcohol or cigarettes, open a bank account, apply for food stamps, apply for welfare, Medicaid or social security, apply for a job or unemployment, rent or buy a house, apply for a mortgage, drive a car, rent a car or buy a car, get on an airplane, get married, buy a gun, rent a hotel room, apply for a hunting or fishing license, enter a casino, get a prescription, donate blood or buy a M-rated video game.
The list goes on and on. In short, having a valid ID permits us to carry out basic tasks. Ms. Naugle has never, ever campaigned for dropping ID in these cases but has campaigned for dropping ID for voting. You really have to wonder why.
John B. Newbold,
Gettysburg
