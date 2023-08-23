Human influence on weather
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Friday, August 18 letter from John Bilello has me a little confused. He compares the span of human history to one sheet of paper as opposed to the height of the Empire State Building. I am not a scientist ( maybe he is), but it seems to me that most of the weather problems that we are experiencing today were caused as recently as 150 years ago. Before that, there was no Industrial Revolution, no smokestacks belching toxic fumes, no smoky cities ( Pittsburgh, PA.), no 1.45 billion cars on the road, all damaging the Earth’s ozone layer possibly beyond repair. Do you know how many gas burning cars there were that could use public roads safely before 1900? NONE. So, the question is not how long humans have been on Earth, but what they have done to it in the past 150 years.
Dan Siderio,
Gettysburg
