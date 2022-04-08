The rainbow of hope
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Life sucks sometimes. That is the honest truth. We face moments we do not expect. Hope can seem like a lost cause when we reach such a terrible place. We get told all the time that things will get better, yet nothing changes. Where is the light at the end of tunnel? Will my life ever get better? We have all asked similar questions before, and today I plan on answering them.
The other day, I watched the rain pour from my window. After the storm, I decided to walk outside and see all the damage the storm did to my neighborhood. The second I stepped outside my home, my eyes saw a beautiful rainbow in the sky. I did not even notice the trash that was scattered on the roads. I stopped and thought about the meaning of that rainbow. It was clear to me that it signified one thing… hope.
In the Bible, after the big flood, God told Noah, “This is the sign of the covenant which I make between Me and you, and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth. It shall be, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the rainbow shall be seen in the cloud; and I will remember My covenant which is between Me and you and every living creature of all flesh; the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh” (Genesis 9:12-15). God promised to Noah and to all generations that he will never send a storm that destroys us like He did during Noah’s time period. The rainbow signifies that promise and covenant. It symbolizes the end of a storm. It gives us hope.
We will all face storms in our life. It may seem impossible to get out. However, we must remember that no storm lasts forever. There is a rainbow that will appear in your life. When you see it, remember that it symbolizes the end of the storm, and a new beginning. In the end, it is up to you where you look. You can either look at the trash on the ground, or look at the rainbow in the sky. One leads to depression, while the other leads to hope.
Aaron Hickok,
York Springs
