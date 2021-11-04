Since 1914, the VFW Auxiliary has united Americans from all walks of life with a common purpose: to improve the lives of veterans, service members and their families, and our communities. After reading the two editorials in the Gettysburg Times and speaking to Stan Clark personally, I was compelled to write this letter in support of our beliefs. On behalf of the VFW Post 15 Auxiliary in Gettysburg, I am writing to let everyone know how disappointed we are in the decision to not allow the Sgt. Mac Foundation to hold a brief ceremony at the National Cemetery for their annual National Wreath Project.
