Gone bonkers
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Joe Biden has gone bonkers to deflect Americans form his abysmally failed policies. The Great Uniter raises his fists (a la dictator), yells and demonizes 74 million Americans (as semi-fascists), who disagree with his “America last” policies. Biden keeps saying, “We’re fighting for the soul of America”, which is blather to take our minds off: the record gas prices (watch prices after the election!); record raging inflation (8.3%); totally porous border, millions of unvaccinated, unvetted illegal immigrants, border controlled by drug and human trafficking cartels, costing 800 migrant lives this year, and fentanyl killing more than 100,000 Americans per year; the tragic Afghanistan withdrawal told Russia, China, Iran and recently North Korea (threatening nuclear warfare) that the U.S. is weak; the massive increase in crime due to Democrat defund police and no cash bail; etc.
Biden says Republicans/MAGAs threaten democracy. But Biden and/or Democrat politicians have: hypocritically challenged election results (Hillary, Abrams never conceded); issued 40 executive orders first week, circumventing Congress; mask, lockdown and inoculation mandates; want to pack Supreme Court; eliminate the Electoral College; defund police; abolish ICE; are intolerant to free speech (even in Times letters); “disinformation” committee-like other tyrants; attack Second Amendment; want to end the filibuster (Dems used hundreds of times); ignored burned cities and deaths ($2 billion worth); ignored attempt to assassinate SCOTUS Judge Kavanaugh at his home; illegally forgive school loans; and force energy dependence to make us unsafe.
Biden/Democrat politicians are such hypocrites: hypocrite Dem sanctuary mayors bellyaching about a few migrant buses from Texas, then shipping them to suburbs; Obama’s Chicago, U.S. murder capital, Lightfoot the worst; Obama buying $75,000 commercial grade 2,500 gal. propane tank for Martha’s Vineyard mansion; politically weaponizing DOJ, FBI, Treasury to ignore laptop, but target political enemies; no pipeline for Pa., but OK for W.Va. (Manchin).
Then there’s career politician, Fetterman, who gets tons of money from far left organizations. He blames “Washington” for our problems, but Biden/Democrats control Washington. He will support Biden, and the others who have 78% of Americans saying we are headed in the wrong direction. Fetterman is blatantly pro-criminal, not pro victim, wants no ID required to vote “because poor people (i.e. minorities) can’t remember their IDs”. A ridiculous excuse, which encourages voter fraud, not to mention is blatantly racist. No wonder he refuses to debate Dr. Oz.
Not surprising that Trump, the businessman, who donated his salary, had our country prospering economically with a very successful foreign policy.
p.s. I like the cartoons. They add some reality to the vast majority of letters emanating from the Democrat letter committee.
Barry Feinstein,
Littlestown
