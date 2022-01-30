Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Investigative reporter Jane Mayer has written a shocking study of the pernicious influence of Ginni Thomas on the Supreme Court. The wife of Justice Thomas, she is deeply involved in many far right organizations that directly and through amicus briefs seek to influence the Court. If he were an honorable man, Thomas would recuse himself of any case where his wife’s efforts are involved.Chief Justice Roberts’s wife, a lawyer, has made career changes to avoid compromising her husband. But apparently Thomas is far from honorable and is in fact a disgrace to the court. He deserves to make history by being the second justice to be impeached and the first to be removed.
