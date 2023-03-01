On ending the drug war
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
With the rampant violence and drug overdoses in Mexico and the U.S, people are left to wonder, “When will this war on drugs end?”
In 2006, President Calderon of Mexico was elected, declaring the war on drugs, “I know reestablishing safety will not be easy or fast, but be sure: this is a battle that I will be the face of, and united, us Mexicans will win against delinquency.” After this speech Calderon dispatched 4,260 soldiers, 1,054 marines, and 1,420 police officers out into Mexican streets and the rest is history.
Calderon’s tactic to end the cartel did not work, it only made the cartel stronger and more violent. The Council of Foreign Relations study shows that Calderon’s method only worked for a year: in 2007 the drug-related homicides were the lowest they have been in the past decade at 800,000. But, since 2007, the homicide rates in Mexico skyrocketed. In 2018, the homicide rate was 2,900,000. To compare, the highest homicide rate in the U.S. peaked at 900,000 in 1990 with a population five times larger than Mexico’s. Clearly, military violence is not the solution to end the cartel.
This problem is affecting both Americans and Mexicans. Mexican citizens do not feel safe in their own homes due to the cartel, while 26% of American citizens are hooked on these lethal drugs. Mexico can be partly blamed for America’s current opioid crisis. The DEA knows that 90% of fentanyl is produced in China, who sell it to the Mexican cartel, who then smuggle it across the border. Fentanyl’s effect on Americans has been devastating. In 2017 alone, 17,029 people died from opioid overdose. Something must change.
Recent Mexican presidents have employed Calderon’s same tactics, making the situation worse. The key to ending the drug war could be legalization.
If drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine were legalized and controlled by the U.S. government, the demand for these substances from places like Mexico would be gone. This will cause the cartel to eventually disband due to a dying market. If the government controlled the production of the drugs, there would be a great decline in overdoses since the drugs will be clean with no traces of fentanyl. Drastic times calls for drastic measures; Mexico and the United States of America need to prioritize the safety of their citizens.
Kimberly Diaz,
New Oxford
