Property tax payers beware
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
As a homeowner and a fixed-income taxpayer in the Upper Adams School District (UASD), over the years I have expressed concerns about budgets and property taxes.
Recent UASD board action to hire a dedicated fulltime social worker resulted from administration feedback that the increased need for student and family social/mental health services was so great that administrators, counselors and teachers could no longer adequately support the workload. The administrators indicated a preference for a social worker rather than on-site security in the form of school resource officers or district contracted police officers. Grant money was available to partially fund the start-ups for both types of support for two years but after that full financial responsibility could on taxpayers.
UASD’s Board has also recently given preliminary approval to an unprecedented 20-year $1.3 million request from the Cumberland Perry Technical Center (CPTC) to help CPTC fund a $28 million expansion of their campus and tech prep programs. UASD taxpayers already pay thousands in annual tuition for the 20 to 30 UASD students attending CPTC each year and at this point appear to be the UASD fallback source for the additional $1.3 million.
UASD has long been the highest property taxed district in Adams County and, although property tax increases for the past 5 years have been moderate, recent budgets have included the use of significant COVID relief funds. With the inclusion of the temporary COVID funds, UASD budgets have increased by over $4.85 million (18.7%) and property tax levies have increased by over 8% during the period.
Evolving needs require a constant re-examination of financial priorities and programs. Families and businesses have had to tighten their belts and adjust priorities to deal with changes in their financial, physical and emotional needs. I have seen little effort on the part of UASD (or any other Adams County school district) to do so and the UASD examples reflected above are just the “camel’s nose under the tent” in a new budget year.
Property taxpayers beware! When the millions in COVID education funding ends next year, you will once again be the only controllable source of school district revenue. I recall similar conditions in 2011-2012 when prior temporary stimulus funding ended. The results were catastrophic for faculty, students and staff. The blame game went on for years but the taxpayers were the real victims of Pennsylvania’s school district financial ineptness.
Chuck Stump,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.