Recognize Nurse Practitioners
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 4:33 am
November 13-19 marks National Nurse Practitioner week across the United States. Nurse Practitioners are integral members of the health care team. They provide quality care to patients throughout the spectrum of life depending on their specialty and training. Sadly, in PA Nurse Practitioners are limited in their scope of practice. They are required to provide care under the supervision of a Physician. To date, 26 states, the District of Columbia and two U.S. Territories have adopted Full Practice Authority, giving patients full and direct access to Nurse Practitioners. The PA legislative branch has had Full Practice Authority (Senate Bill No. 25, Session 2021) introduced, approved in committee, and has yet to bring it to the floor for a vote. As has happened in the past the legislation dies in committee if not brought to the floor for a vote.
I am asking you to please contact your legislators and encourage them to speak to the committee members and get this legislation passed. Nurse Practitioners in PA should be able to deliver the care for which they have been trained to all patients who seek them out without restrictions.
Tommy Stewart,
Orrtanna
