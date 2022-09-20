Appreciates planners
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like to personally thank the Cumberland Township Planning Committee for their 5-0 vote against the Trone Family Trust and their plan to place 112 rental properties on the hallowed ground of the Gettysburg Battlefield. While noting that the rental properties would meet the township ordinance requirements, the committee felt “very strongly” that the development would not “be appropriate” for the battlefield site or in keeping with the township’s comprehensive building plan. Local residents have been circulating petitions, placing “Stop Apartment” signs and coming together in a “Grass Roots” effort to derail a plan, which many feel to be the “wrong project in the wrong place”. Although the Planning Committee’s unanimous vote is advisory only, it is hoped that the Cumberland Township Supervisors will listen to their committee and their voters and move to disapprove this rental development. Also in view of the two massive building projects that are presently ongoing in Cumberland Township, local residents have additionally expressed concerns regarding light and noise pollution, changing traffic patterns and water issues, especially with regards to potential decreases in water pressure throughout portions of the township.
As part of the Trone project plan, the building that formerly housed the “Sydney’s at Willoughby Run” restaurant will be demolished and the adjoining swimming pool and tennis courts will be filled or bulldozed. It has been mentioned that the former multi-roomed Sydney’s building might be modified and used as a suitable “Senior Center”, which our area could surely use. The swimming pool could also be repaired to provide summer relief for the community as well.
It is sincerely hoped that the Trone Family Trust will recognize that the Gettysburg Battlefield area is a special place, not only for us locals, but for thousands and thousands of visitors from across our nation and indeed the world. People come to visit and reflect upon the land where soldiers who, in the words of Abraham Lincoln, gave “their last full measure of devotion”.
As a final message to the Trone principals, our neighborhoods are not anti-development, but if this project must be completed, I would ask that you please find another, more appropriate area that will save the battlefield and better follow the comprehensive building plan for Cumberland Township.
Stephen E. Mock,
Gettysburg
