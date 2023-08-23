Global warming
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Record breaking heatwaves, wildfires, flooding, tornadoes and other costly and deadly weather-related events don’t convince global warming deniers to change their minds. That is similar to members of the Flat Earth Society (yes, there is such a group) who deny that planet Earth is round.
There are real global warming problems to confront and those disconnected from reality aren’t helping. Data presented at the UN Climate Summit in 2021 estimates that 56 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions were produced annually. In the US more than 200 million tons came from abandoned uncapped gas and oil wells, and methane (natural) gas leaks from pipelines. Oil and gas producers should be required to remedy this situation.
Longer term we need to transition from fossil fuels to new energy sources. Wind turbines and solar panels are helping but insufficient to meet our needs. Fortunately, two additional sources are coming into use: small nuclear reactors (SNRs) and compressed hydrogen.
SNRs overcome several drawbacks of large scale reactors (LNRs) now in use. Instead of costly custom designs taking years to build on site, SNRs can have an approved design partially built in a factory and assembled at its operating site. Large cooling towers and circulation pumps are eliminated because water is circulated by convection. Overall, SNRs are safer than LNRs. A large nuclear catastrophe is impossible with dispersed SNRs.
Compressed hydrogen is a powerful energy source. It is the fuel that powers rockets into outer space, leaving a trail of water vapor as hydrogen atoms recombine with oxygen to form water molecules.
Hydrogen’s power has long been known and it is easily obtained by passing an electric current through water. But the electricity required exceeds the hydrogen produced. That problem is solved with cheap excess electricity from solar panels. When hydrogen is compressed into a liquid, it’s like capturing sunlight in a bottle. Hydrogen is now used as fuel for some buses and trucks, but could have wider use.
SNRs and liquid hydrogen can help us transition away from fossil fuels. Otherwise, greenhouse gases will cook planet Earth. We must encourage our legislators to support development of such new energy sources. If we don’t our children will inherit a planet far different than what we have now.
Charles Skopic,
Gettysburg
