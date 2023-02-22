Not a Fox fan

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For years Fox News has promoted nonsense and outright lies. Now facts from a lawsuit have caught Fox with its corporate pants down. Emails and other documents show clearly that Its stars like Carlson and Hannity have known that everything that Trump has spouted about election fraud is in fact a gross lie; yet they have repeated the lies in hopes of shoring up their readership to bolster the network’s bottom line. That’s not journalism. It is corruption, and it is evil. By rights Fox should lose the Dominion suit and be so financially punished that it will be put out of business, but that probably won’t happen. Some viewers will continue to live by the lies; but perhaps others will now realize facts and turn to honest news sources--not to Fox.
