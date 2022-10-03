Questions SCCAP

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
About the housing crisis in Adams County. Looks to me like this crisis is something South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP) has created for big time developers and builders for a pathway to become more profitable.
Where in Adams County is there anyone living on the street, in a tent or under a bridge? It seems SCCAP and developers/builders needed to create a shortage in housing to line their pockets bigger.
It’s a shame these people want to make Adams County into a county of concrete and blacktop instead of the beautiful green fields, orchards and lawns everyone enjoys as it has been in the past and is now. Some change is good, but not in this case.
It looks to me as if this is a ploy to lure more big money people here from the big cities: Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and more. To change the way we are living. That is what Amblebrook amounts to.
Thank you Hanover Shoe for preserving all their farms. More land owners need to do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.