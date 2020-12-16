The year is 1960 and Sandoz (Novartis) is preparing to install one of the first IBM 1404 Computer Systems on the east coast. Sandoz does not have the computer onsite, yet. Three freshman programmers have written a system for installation when it arrives. In order to test programs, in the system, we go to the IBM Test Center in Newark, NJ. We made bogus test data needed to perform testing. An IBM technician shows us how to dial a specific branch location in the object, executable code, and using the console toggle switch change the value. This is done when the computer is silent, now while executing the program the branch instruction to be taken, based on the input test data, will go elsewhere as our change makes it do. This is known as using a "patch."
