School funding problem
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A Pennsylvania bill for school funding offers a bold and comprehensive solution to a major problem.
The discussion about school funding in Pennsylvania has long revolved around the need for more money. A recent analysis based on state data suggests that had House Bill 13 been proposed and implemented during the 2015-16 school year it would today be providing as much as $5.1 billion additional dollars for schools, surpassing all other revenue increase proposals.
State data used in this analysis are readily available. Additional analyses are welcomed and highly encouraged for verification, particularly by a savvy legislator who grasps the potential impact and will task the Independent Fiscal Office to do one. Private citizens cannot request analysis by the Pennsylvania IFO.
There are a couple of key takeaways from this analysis.
First, it shows the staggering potential positive financial impact of House Bill 13, which totally eliminates school funding by property taxes. By redirecting the source of those funds that would have been collected as property taxes to sales and personal income taxes, this legislation would have significantly bolstered school budgets. The revealed increase surpasses all currently proposed revenue plans, providing an excellent opportunity to address the persistent school underfunding plaguing Pennsylvania’s education system.
Second, recently-proposed funding schemes would merely perpetuate the shortcomings of the current system. Incremental changes and short-term fixes have proven insufficient band-aids time and time again. In contrast, House Bill 13 offers a bold and comprehensive solution that tackles the problem head-on.
By advocating for the elimination of the current property tax funding structure, the bill breaks free from the limitations imposed by the status quo. It recognizes the urgent need for change and seizes the opportunity to transform Pennsylvania’s educational landscape. This legislation represents a departure from myopic thinking and a commitment to long-term, sustainable improvement.
Bob Stilwell,
Gettysburg
