Supports greenhouse plan
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Those of us who live in the Upper Adams School District (UASD) know very well the importance of agricultural education to the students residing in our part of the Adams County fruit belt and attending our schools.
It has been disheartening over the years to watch the steady deterioration of the greenhouse facilities that sit just outside of the UASD administration’s offices at the Biglerville High School. It reminds me of the manner in which the Bendersville Elementary school deteriorated prior to its eventual closure and disposition just a few months ago.
At least there was an UASD plan to replace Bendersville Elementary that was discussed by the UASD Board for several years prior to its closure and disposition. I can recall no such planning or discussion by the UASD Administration or the Board prior to the current effort by the Canner Funds (part of the Adams County Community Foundation) to remove the existing decrepit shell of a greenhouse facility and to build a state- of- the art greenhouse on the original greenhouse site to replace the much neglected facility.
The cost of the new greenhouse will be significant and the Canner Fund is spearheading the effort to raise the funds to pay for the new greenhouse facilities. They have asked the UASD to pledge $30,000 toward the cost of the project based upon the importance of agricultural education to the students and to community groups who would be permitted to use the new facilities. The UASD Board has been asked to approve the funding request from existing taxpayer provided budgetary funds. As an UASD taxpayer, I support the request as an investment in the entire Upper Adams community and a proper use of taxpayer money. The Board’s approval is vital to encourage others to support the Canner Fund initiative.
The outpouring of support from local UASD organizations and the community has been significant but more is needed. If you would like more information, you can contact those spearheading this project. That information is available from the president of the Canner Funds Advisory Board who can be contacted via information of their website. I do not feel comfortable publishing the names and contact information in this letter.
Agriculture is a vital part of Adams County’s economy and this project enhances the education of those who may be tasked with ensuring that the important economic contribution can continue and improve.
Chuck Stump,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.