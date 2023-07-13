Questions Biden’s leadership
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 1:58 am
Questions Biden’s leadership
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The New York Times reports that “In strategy meetings in recent years, aides have been told the Bidens have six, not seven grandchildren” (July 1, 2023), omitting Hunter’s four-year old daughter. When asked about this by a reporter, White House Press Secretary Corrin Jean Pierre did not deny it, saying only “I’m not going to speak to that.” And President Biden himself has repeatedly referred to his six grandchildren, saying he speaks to them every day, “Not a joke.”
Although the members of the press have failed to do so, we are compelled to ask: what sort of man turns his back on his four-year-old granddaughter? And if that man lacks the moral fiber to publicly acknowledge and love that little girl, his own flesh and blood, how can he possibly have the courage and integrity to lead our country and the free world?
Walter P. Wagner,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
