Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Friday’s editorial cartoon was the political equivalent of pornography, only worse. I don’t know the cartoonist, but I suspect he considers himself to be a supporter of the police—that is, unless the police are defending the Capitol from thugs egged on by Donald Trump. Maybe he could scrape up a little sympathy for the Capitol Police if he was dragged into the street and beaten with flagpoles and other blunt objects, sprayed with bear spray, and shocked multiple times with a taser.
