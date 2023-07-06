An alternative plan
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 7:26 am
In today’s society, we are saturated with instantaneous media coverage. This being on-line, Cable television or news in print. We find ourselves turning a page, scrolling or tuned in to opinionated broadcasts. Turn the page from a heartwarming report concerning the 4H Club to the next page of a somber, graphic crime story. I believe I have the solution to that problem. We should have a separate section whether newspaper,Google news or broadcasts with the content directly focused on crime. In fact, the section might be named Crime, etc. and, of course, with a disclaimer warning not suitable for young adults. The front page will have the top 5 crime stories of the day worded as such to satisfy our endless hunger for sensationalism. The following pages, listed by state, will report the crime, the investigation, the suspects, applicable charges, trial, appeal, re-trial, sentencing and describing how the length of the sentence is directly proportional to our well spent tax dollars. The last page will list up-to-date statistics, by day, by week, by month, by year. Why, we may even see on-line betting advertisements. If you are offended, drop the section into your recycle bin, block the online source, or disregard your program choice. In the end, common citizens will line up from town hall meetings to our Supreme Court demanding the section be banned. Problem solved. Hey, if Crime, etc. is to be banned then, yes, Huckleberry Finn also.
The content of my opinion is not in any way directed to our Times.
Thomas Nemenz,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
