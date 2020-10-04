I have noticed many campaign signs around Gettysburg which favor the presidential challenger. I am concerned that many of these folks may simply be disappointed by our current president and willing to support any challenger, without investigating said challengers proposals. In simple terms are they “jumping out of the frying pan into the fire?” I hope these individuals have considered the issues rather than what they dislike in the incumbent. Remember, Our current President did not create the current virus.
