Firearm’s safety
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Imagine your child finding a loaded gun while playing at your own home or at a friend’s house. Imagine your teenager, depressed over a failing grade or a failed relationship, having access to a loaded gun. Every firearm owner must understand the importance of gun safety for himself and his family. If there are children in the home, it is especially critical that guns are stored in a way and in a place that will prevent their access by anyone except the owner.
Up until now, there has not been a law in PA requiring gun owners to store their firearms safely. However, there is a bill currently in the PA House that addresses this issue. HB 731 has two parts, one for the dealer who sells firearms to consumers and one for the purchaser themselves. The bill includes a range of penalties for violating the law.
The first part of this bill would require that all licensed firearm dealers provide a locking device for any firearm that they sell, deliver, or transfer to another person, with the exception of an antique firearm.
The second part addresses the safe storage of all firearms when not in use. It would require that any person who owns a firearm must secure that firearm in a way that would prevent its access by anyone except the owner. This can be accomplished by installing a locking device on the firearm, or keeping it in a securely locked container or in a location not easily accessible to others, especially curious children.
These safety steps are intended to prevent accidents, lower the risk of suicide by others in the home, and also deter the theft of the firearm. No responsible owner wants to have his/her firearm used in an unsafe manner that might cause death or injury to a loved one, or be stolen and then used to commit a crime.
Contact your representative and ask him to support HB 731 when it comes to the House floor for a vote. Please stress the importance of firearm safety in the home.
Marcella Amspaugh,
Gettysburg
