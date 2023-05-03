GASD taxpayers deserve better
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Much better.
For years, GASD has been hoarding money, then crying poverty at budget time in order to raise property taxes. For each of those years they claimed at the beginning of the year, in a signed document to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, that they would have only about $5.5M reserve left at the end of the year, just small enough to allow them to raise taxes. They hoped no one would notice at the end of the year when they actually ended up with more than $10M. By then the property tax bills had been paid, and nobody seemed to care.
Last year they upped their game of deception, creating so-called “assigned fund” categories to park the extra money, but it’s still there. And again they are claiming “woe are we” that expenses have increased and we will probably have to raise taxes yet again (we will see as budget deliberations continue through May and June).
What are the expenses they have trimmed? Oh, never mind about those, we can’t find anything to cut.
How do they run this deception? It’s easy to see if anyone wants to look at the yearly audits. Year after year, expense requests in every category have been systematically overestimated, and revenue systematically underestimated, an easy formula for large surpluses. Millions of dollars in surpluses in fact. But who’s watching?
Last year the district didn’t even bother to inquire of our state representative how much of an increase in state funding they should expect, assumed no increase from the state in the budget, and then received a more than $600K increase. But by then the unnecessary tax increase was already passed. By contrast, Upper Adams School District did their due diligence and correctly calculated no tax increase was necessary. This would have been the case for GASD if their budget process worked properly.
Tim DeFoor, the Pennsylvania Auditor General recently released an audit of twelve school districts who, he said, “…are playing a ‘shell game’ with taxpayer funds by moving money into reserve accounts to allow them to make a case for raising property tax rates.” GASD could be the poster child for DeFoor’s report.
DeFoor, in a fit of kindness, labeled the practice “non-transparent.” I label it deceptive, even deceitful. And it must stop. Vote for school board candidates in the upcoming election accordingly.
Bob Stilwell,
Gettysburg
