Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Aaron Rider appears to be a tad confused about the Delta variant of the Covid virus, so I thought I’d help him out. Media doesn’t “promote” a virus, they report on it. The best way to promote a virus is to ignore masking and social distancing guidelines, and fail to get vaccinated. Further, he stated that we have never “treated” a virus through lockdowns. Perhaps that’s because we rarely have similarly contagious viruses that can cause death or serious long term health problems. The “virus era”, as Mr. Rider refers to it, is hardly over. Nor will it be if people continue to spread misinformation.
