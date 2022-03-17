Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to Mr. Harman's claim that these gas prices are the fault of President Biden, I would respectfully disagree. The real culprits are the dictator, Russia's Vladimir Putin and his war against Ukraine along with this pandemic.
I am so sorry that it truly is a burden for some of our citizens, but, I, for one, will pay the price as a way to slap Putin's arrogant face. I am sure there are many other Americans who feel the same way.
If we can find ways to help our less fortunate citizens deal with these prices, let us all come together to do so.
Lets join together as these brave Ukrainians are doing. We owe it to them and to our own country.
Carolyn DeLoe,
Gettysburg
