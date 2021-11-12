Two suggestions for the editor to increase circulation. First swap out the comic page with the space normally reserved for some of the local commentators, our home grown "expert" on the Constitution in particular. The space now used for comics can then be used for entertainment by our self appointed constitutional authority.
