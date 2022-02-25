Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Each passing day seemingly brings new record prices for Americans consumers. These soaring prices hurt families, but they also hurt businesses who depend on raw materials. Part of the problem? Section 232 trade tariffs that were supposed to protect American companies, but ended up sending prices for some goods through the roof.
Aluminum is a good example. After the tariffs went into effect, aluminum prices jumped from $1,600 to $2,800 per ton. This matters for Pennsylvania and all of the U.S., since many manufacturers depend on aluminum to make their products.
To fix the problem, we must find ways to reduce trade barriers for aluminum and increase supplies. While there are many possible solutions, the Section 232 bill being offered by U.S. Senators Pat Toomey is a solid approach to help alleviate the aluminum supply crunch. It could even help increase the supply of law-carbon aluminum, creating a cleaner and more sustainable aluminum supply chain.
Congress should give the Section 232 bill the attention it deserves. Putting a stop to ever increasing prices that hurt Pennsylvania’s families and businesses starts with addressing the root causes, including hurtful trade barriers.
Will Tallman,
New Oxford
