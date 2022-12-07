Grateful for help

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On Wednesday, Nov. 23, I was struck by a vehicle while leaving Kennie’s Market. I wanted to take time to thank everyone that took the time to assist and comfort me during those scary moments after the incident. Some of the specific people that I would like to thank are the ambulance crew that was on another non-emergency call and stopped because they were in the area, the ambulance crew from Biglerville that was dispatched to my incident and transported me to York Hospital, the management and staff at Kennie’s Market, and the people that were in parking lot. I am truly grateful for everyone that took the time to help me. Bless you all.
